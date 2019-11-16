Dr. Firdous rejects fake news

ISLAMABAD, Nov 16 (APP):Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan on Saturday rejected a news story carried by a section of press claiming that the Prime Minister was annoyed at the PTI media team for failing to convey the government performance to people.

In twitter message, Dr. Firdous Ashiq Awan said that this is a totally fake news and a completely concocted story published by Geo News. Nothing of this sort was discussed in the meeting, she categorically said.

“And I would hope after this official denial by me, Geo News will retract this false story,” she said.