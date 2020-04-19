Dr. Firdous distributes ration among deserving people

SIALKOT, April 19 (APP):-:Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr. Firdous Ashiq Awan on Sunday distributed ration among the deserving people in Kahlian and Said Pur villages in her constituency.

On this occasion, she said the government stood by the nation and it would never leave the people alone in this difficult time of coronavirus pandemic.

She also urged the people to adopt all the preventive measures against coronavirus including social distancing and self isolation.

Later, SAPM Dr. Firdous Ashiq Awan also visited wheat procurement center Gondal-Sialkot. She reviewed in detail the arrangements made by the Food department to facilitate the wheat growers.

She said the government had assured the wheat procurement direct from the growers and small farmers to eliminate the role of middlemen, adding that wheat would be purchased purely on merit.