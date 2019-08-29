Dr Firdous calls on President IIUI

ISLAMABAD, Aug 29 (APP):Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan called on President International Islamic University Islamabad (IIUI), Dr. Ahmed Yousuf Al-Darwesh at Faisal Masjid campus here Thursday. During the meeting, issues of mutual interest were discussed, a press release said.

The IIUI President briefed Dr Firdous about various departments, research activities and the University’s achievements. He said that the role of universities was vital to highlight the cruelty of Indian forces on innocent Kashmiris. He added that IIUI extends special cooperation to the students who hail from Indian Occupied Kashmir.

The Minister hailed the role of the University for providing quality education to the students of Muslim world in the light of Islamic teachings. She also appreciated the point of IIUI President regarding role of universities for the cause of Kashmir.