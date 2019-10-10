Dr Firdous asks Moulana Fazlur Rehman not to sabotage black day against India on Oct 27

ISLAMABAD, Oct 10 (APP):Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan Thursday said Moulana Fazlur Rehman should not sabotage the black day observed by Kashmiris against the illegal occupation of India across the world on October 27.

In a tweet on social media platform Twitter, she said the march of Moulana Fazlur Rehman had caused chaos and infighting in Pakistan Muslim League(N) and Pakistan Peoples Party.

PPP leaders Qamar Zaman Kaira and Moula Bux Chandio were giving different kind of statements, she said, adding President Pakistan Muslim League(N) Shehbaz Sharif announced a committee while son in law of Nawaz Sharif gave statement going ahead of him.