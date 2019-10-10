Dr Firdous asks media to uphold national security, state interests

ISLAMABAD, Oct 10 (APP):Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan Thursday said media should act responsibly and while creating a narrative and criticizing performance of the government, it should uphold the national security and state interests.

Speaking at National Media Conference on topic of “Media as Soft Power in the 21st Century” at National University of Modern Languages (NUML),she said, “We have to define the interests of the State and the government separately.”