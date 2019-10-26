Dr Firdous asks Maulana Fazlur Rehman to shun ego for national unity

ISLAMABAD, Oct 26 (APP):Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan Saturday said Maulana Fazlur Rehman should shun his stubbornness, ego and personal interest as in view of the present challenges, national unity and solidarity were important needs of the hour.

In a tweet on social media platform Twitter, she said the nation had paid a very high price for achieving peace and thousands of people sacrificed their lives.

She asked why Maulana Fazlur Rehman wanted to disturb peace of the country.

She said in democracy, negotiations were the only way to remove misunderstandings and create consensus, adding talks were the only way to resolve issues.

The Special Assistant said, “We all have to make concerted efforts for national progress and to make Pakistan a great country.”