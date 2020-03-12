Dr Fehmida laud Women Parliamentarian Caucus

ISLAMABAD, Mar 12 (APP):Federal Minister for Inter Provincial Coordination (IPC), Dr Fehmida Mirza on Thursday said it was very encouraging to see Women Parliamentarian Caucus achieving significant progress and also lauded them for successfully completing 10 years.

The minster, while attending the ceremony arranged by the Women Parliamentary Caucus for celebrating Women’s day here in collaboration with the United Nations (UN), said during this time period, there were a number of challenges that they had to face, but all were addressed with the collective efforts of Women Parliamentary Caucus, said a press release issued here.

Citing the example of Ehsaas programme which was one such example, she expressed that this was her brainchild, and the incumbent government was committed to ensure social and economic empowerment of women.

She appreciated the fact that women in Pakistan were very competent. They are playing their role in the development of the country in political, economic and social domains. Women are coming forward in politics and comprise 21% of the total parliamentarians, the overall statistics available showing strength of the working women were not very encouraging, she said.

She stressed that more efforts were needed in order to bring equality in the numbers of the working women to that of men.

Dr Fehmida said females were deprived of the right to inheritance in Pakistan. Therefore, she underscored that there was a need to create more awareness among the general public, she emphasized.

She concluded saying, “Strong woman stands up for herself and stronger women stand up for everyone else.”