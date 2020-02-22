Dr Fehmida highlights role of Pakistan in field of modern, enthnosports at int’l forum

ISLAMABAD, Feb 22 (APP):Minister for Inter Provincial Coordination and Pakistan Sports Board (PSB) President Dr Fehmida Mirza on Saturday highlighted the role of government in the field of modern and ethnosports under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

On the invitation of Minister of Youth and Sports of Turkey Mehmet Muharrem Kasapoglu and President of World Ethnosport Confederation Nejmeddin Bilal Erdogan, she is attending 3rd International Ethnosport Forum in Antalya, Turkey, said a press release issued here.

The event is being attended by delegates from 49 countries and 10 sports and youth ministers are participating in the event.

In her speech, Dr Fehmida Mirza updated the forum on the steps being undertaken to promote sports activities in Pakistan and establish international linkages with foreign sports bodies and federations.

She invited the participating ministers to attend the forthcoming Shandoor Polo Festival being organized in Pakistan during July 2020.

She emphasized on the importance of introducing adjudication system to avoid tailoring and customizing sports rules.

She also held a bilateral meeting with Turkish minister of sports and youth and discussed various possibilities of enhancing cooperation in sports and youth between the two countries.

After the meeting, a ‘Cooperation Programme on Youth and Sports for the years 2020-23’ was signed. Both the sides agreed that the implementation of MoUs and agreements in sports field should be ensured.

On sidelines of the event, the minister held a meeting with president of World Ethnosport Confederation who is organizing the event and considers Pakistan a true friend.

The president of World Ethnosport Confederation accepted the invitation of the Minister Mirza to visit Pakistan.