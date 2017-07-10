DPO martyred, three policemen among eighteen injured in Chaman blast

CHAMAN, July 10 (APP): District Police Officer (DPO) Killa Abdullah

was martyred and four policemen among eighteen people sustained injuries

in a suicide blast near Levies Headquarter Office at Chaman area of Killa Abdullah district

on Monday.

According to police sources, DPO Killa Abdullah Sajid Khan Mohmond

along with police personnel were patrolling in the area near Murghi Bazaar (Chicken

Market) when a suicide attacker riding a motorbike blew himself up near DPO vehicle.

As a result, DPO Sajid Khan was martyred on the spot while three

police personnel among eighteen suffered wounds.

The body and the injured were rushed to District Headquarters (DHQ)

hospital where three injured police victim were identified as Muhammad Younas,

Muhammad Shafiq and driver Muhammad Ashraf.

“Five of the injured including Nooruddin, Rozi Muhammad, Aainuddin,

Ghulam Nabi Abdul Hakeem were being treated in Sandman Provincial

Hospital Quetta”, added its spokesman.

Some of the injured were reported to admit in Combined Military

Hospital (CMH) for treatment.

Law enforcement agencies reached the site and cordoned off the entire

area and started investigation. Further investigation was underway.

However, the emergency was imposed in respective hospital

following the blast of Chaman.

Inspector General (IG) Balochistan Police Ahsan Mehboob, DIG Police

Abdul Razzaq Cheema, FC Commander Brigadier Nadeem Suhail, Commissioner Quetta

Amjad Ali Khan and Deputy Commissioner Chaman Muhammad Qaisar Khan visited the

site of blast.

Bomb Disposal Squad (BDS) sources said that 16 kg Improvised Explosive

Devices (IED) along with ball baring were used in attack.

Talking to media persons, DIG Abdul Razzaq Cheema said security forces

would continue fight against terrorism and till the ending of this menace.He said that it

was responsibility of security forces to provide protection to citizens in the area.

He said that forces and citizens do not afraid of such activities and

adding that investigation was underway in this regard.

All main markets, shops and Bazaar remained close in following of Chaman

tragedy as shutdown call was given by Chaman Trader Association.

Chief Minister Balochistan Nawab Sanaullah Khan Zehri strongly condemned

the incident of Chaman which leaving DPO Killa Abdullah district martyred.

He said DPO Sajid Khan was brave and honest officer of police.

He also directed to health deportment to take all measures to ensure the

victims treatment in respective hospital.

He expressed sorrow over the martyred of DPO and prayed for

early recovery of the victims.

Balochistan Home Minister Sarfaraz Ahmed Bugti strongly condemned the

incident and expressed heartfelt deep grief over the tragedy of Chaman.