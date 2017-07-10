DPO Chaman martyred, four policemen among eighteen injured in Chaman blast

CHAMAN, July 10 (APP): District Police Officer (DPO) Killa Abdullah was

martyred and four policemen among eighteen people sustained injuries in suicide blast near Levies Headquarter Office at Chaman area of Killa Abdullah district on Monday.

According to Levies sources, DPO Killa Abdullah Sajid Khan Mohmond

alongwith police personnel were patrolling in the area near Murghi Bazaar (Chicken Market) when a suicide attacker riding a motorbike blew up himself near DPO vehicle.

As a result, DPO Sajid Khan Mehmond was martyred on the spot while four police personnel among eighteen suffered wounds.

Law enforcement agencies reached the site and cordoned off the entire

area and started collecting evidence from the spot.

However, the emergency was imposed in respective hospital following the blast of Chaman.

Chief Minister Balochistan Nawab Sanaullah Khan Zehri strongly condemned the incident of Chaman which leaving DPO Killa Abdullah district martyred.

He said DPO Sajid Khan was brave and honest officer of police.

He also directed to health department to take all measures to ensure the victims treatment in respective hospital.

He expressed sorrow deep grief over the martyred of DPO and prayed for early recovery of the victims.

Balochistan Home Minister Sarfaraz Ahmed Bugti strongly condemned the incident and expressed heartfelt deep grief and sorrow over the tragedy of Chaman.