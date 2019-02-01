Dottin, Nation and Connell gatecrash Pakistan’s women cricket teams 100th T20I party

LAHORE, Feb 01 (APP):Deandra Dottin and Chedean Nation spoiled Pakistan women’s cricket team’s 100th T20I celebrations with an unbroken third wicket century stand that guided the West Indies women’s cricket team to a convincing 71 runs victory in front of GEO Super cameras in the first match at Karachi’s Southend Club on Thursday.

Dottin returned undefeated on a quickfire 90 and Nation scored a rapid

50 not out as the West Indies collected 160 for two after electing to

bat first.

In turn, fast bowler Shamilia Connell ran through the Pakistan top-order with figures of 4-0-29-3 as the home side was bowled out for 89 in 18 overs.

Prior to the start of the match, a minute’s silence was observed in the memory and respect of Sharmeen Khan, former Pakistan women’s cricket team captain and one of the pioneers of women’s cricket who passed the last month.

Pakistan women had big plans to celebrate their 100th T20I until Dottin and Nation with the bat and Connell with the ball gatecrashed the party.

Dottin clubbed eight fours and four sixes in an undefeated 60-ball 90, while Nation belted four fours and two sixes in a 35-ball 50 not out as the two batters put on 109 runs for the unfinished third wicket in around 12 overs to lift the West Indies from 51 for two to 160 for two.

The West Indies girls displayed their power-hitting abilities when they added 62 runs in the last five over, including 44 runs in the last three overs. Nation was more ruthless when she scored 36 of the 62 runs, while Dottin’s contribution remained 25 in 12 balls.

In turn, Connell broke the back of Pakistan top-order by accounting for Sidra Ameen (2), Javeria Khan (19) and Omaima Sohail (3) as the home side collapsed from 32 for one to 89 all out in 19 overs.

While Connell finished with the figures of 4-0-29-3, Shekera Selman and Anisa Mohammed equally share four wickets between them conceding eight and 17 runs, respectively.

Only captain Bismah Maroof gave some respectability to the Pakistan score when she scored almost a run-a-ball 38 with five fours. Javeria Khan scored 19 runs.

Dottin was happy with her match wining contribution, speaking at the post-match press conference she said, “I made use of the opportunities that came my way, I am happy that I contributed in my team’s win we started off very well and were able to sustain our performance throughout the game .”

Pakistan Coach Mark Coles was on the other hand disappointed with his team’s performance, “I am disappointed, I feel that the team can do a lot better, they need to take responsibility collectively, we have worked hard and maybe it was the nerves of playing a big game for the first time in 14 years at home, I hope we will have a better performance in the upcoming games.”

The second match will be played at the same venue on Friday, 1 February, and will start at 1000 hrs. The match will be broadcast live at GEO Super, while live-scoring will be available tawww.pcb.com.pk.

Scores in brief:

West Indies women beat Pakistan women by 71 runs

West Indies women 160-2, 20 overs (Deandra Dottin 90 not out, Chedean Nation 50 not out)

Pakistan women 89 all out, 18 overs (Bismah Maroof 38, Javeria Khan 19; Shamilia Connell 3-29, Shakera Selman 2-8, Anisa Mohammed 2-17.