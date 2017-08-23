Doors of justice closed for Nawaz Sharif: Saad, Sanaullah

LAHORE, Aug 23 (APP): Railways Minister Khawaja Saad Rafique
Wednesday said all doors of justice had been closed for former
prime minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif by binding NAB to file
references against him and his family without following the
constitutional procedure.
Addressing a joint press conference along with Punjab Law
Minister Rana Sanaullah Khan and Sharifs’ lawyer Amjad Pervaiz
Advocate here at the Press Club, he said justice should be done
to Nawaz Sharif as per the Constitution.
He appealed to the Supreme Court to review the reservations
of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz leadership with right to a
fair trial.
He said the respect of the court was always kept high
during proceedings. Nawaz Sharif and his family appeared
before courts and the joint investigation team (JIT), though
the attitude of the latter was partial, he added.
“The JIT even did not follow a proper procedure.
Wajid Zia was its head, but someone else was presiding it,”
he alleged.
He said the PML-N though did not accept the decision but
it followed the orders to maintain the respect of the judiciary.
“We had reservations regarding the Panama Papers case from
the start of the proceedings, formation of the JIT, What’sApp
call, two officers from the forces and leakage of Hussain
Nawaz’s picture but the same were ignored,” he added.
The minister said a judge was specially appointed for
monitoring the case of Nawaz Sharif and his family.
“A perception is being created that Nawaz Sharif and his
family is not appearing before the NAB (National Accountability
Court) and that they are fleeing from the proceedings, which is
wrong as our lawyers are replying every notice of the NAB in
writing,” he said.
He cited that such a practice was observed by the lawyers
of former prime minister Yusuf Raza Gilani, who used to appear
in the NAB on behalf of their client.
“Both our party and leadership are trustworthy and popular,
but such words were used against us which are objectionable,”
Khawaja Saad said.
“We don’t want division in the country,” he added.
He said a case which started from the Panama Leaks
regarding corruption and ended on “Iqama”, a resident permit.
“We can talk about PCO or oath on PCO to avoid any
division,” he said.
“We do not want any confrontation with courts or other
institutions and not a single violation of law was made in the
rally led by Nawaz Sharif,” he added.
The minister said public connection campaign would
continue and the next strategy in that regard would soon
be announced.
He said that Chief of Army Staff Qamar Javed Bajwa was
not part of any conspiracy in person.
To a question about appearing before NAB, Saad
Rafique said that it was not final whether Nawaz Sharif and his
family would appear or not before the NAB.
He said that Kulsoom Nawaz was not feeling well and was under
treatment in London so Nawaz Sharif might go there to see her.
To a question, he said that if Parliament could provide any
way out, the PML-N would use that forum.
Punjab Law Minister Rana Sanaullah Khan said that
Nawaz Sharif was a popular political leader and millions of
people had political affiliation with him.
“Non-provision of basic human rights to Nawaz Sharif is
in fact denial of rights to millions of Pakistani people,”
he claimed.
Rana said that it was a long story that Nawaz Sharif
did a lot for the country, including making it a nuclear power.
“There was no logic in appearing before an inquiry
officer whose result had already been announced,” he said.
“This decision was made in a party meeting held at Jati
Umra,” he said.
The provincial minister said that Wajid Zia remained a
police officer, who did not have any experience of
conducting inquiry.
He did not even conduct any small level inquiry
during his job, he claimed.
“Then, how Nawaz Sharif and his family can expect
fair trial,” he added.
“It was a credible information that NAB had died but
now it is being told that it is now doing a speedy work,” he
said.
He said that it was observed that such a forum did
not fulfil demands of justice, so the case would be put
before the people.
“Our struggle is for proper justice,” he added.
To a question about Model Town case, Rana Sanaullah said
that the case was under proceeding in an anti-terrorism court
and if someone had any objection, he could go to the court.
Earlier, Amjad Pervaiz Advocate elaborated the procedure
of the NAB given in the Constitution and said that it was a proper
procedure which provided equal right of defence to the
parties.
Doors of justice closed for Nawaz Sharif: Saad, Sanaullah
