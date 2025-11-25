ZU organizes film festival “Nazariya”

- Advertisement -

KARACHI, Nov 25 (APP):Ziauddin University’s College of Media Sciences organized the Film Festival “Nazariya, themed “Roots & Routes,” aimed to celebrate creativity and freedom of expression by providing a platform for young storytellers to showcase their film-making talent and to highlight stories of connection, movement, and transformation, reflecting how our origins and journeys shape our narratives.

The festival featured around 100 short films and documentaries, with winners recognized across multiple categories. “Soul of the Mountain” received awards for Best Editing and Best Documentary, while “Pin Drop Silence” earned accolades for Best Sound Design, Best Acting, Best Cinematography, and Best Short Film. “Suni Sunai” was awarded best screenplay and best art direction, and “Hi-Roof” received best direction.

While praising the vision of the film festival, Prof Dr Abbas Zafar, Acting Vice Chancellor Ziauddin University, stated, “Roots & Routes” beautifully balances tradition with progress.

Our paths reflect creativity, innovation, and new possibilities, while our roots remind us of who we are, our culture, our stories, and our history. This journey is powerfully captured in the films showcased in the festival.”

On this occasion, a Lifetime Achievement Award was presented to veteran actress Bushra Ansari for her exceptional contributions to Pakistan’s entertainment industry.

Addressing the young film-makers and writers, she inspired them by saying, “When you write, let your soul flow into your words.

Write what truly passes through your heart and mind, only then will it reach the hearts of others.”The festival also featured a thought-provoking panel discussion that added depth and richness to the event. Renowned writer Zafar Mairaj emphasized that while mediums continue to evolve, the soul of storytelling remains timeless.

Performer and artist Kaif Ghazanavi described stories as a powerful form of healing — “a medicine that restores what is missing within us.” Screenwriter and actor Muhammad Ahmed highlighted the industry’s current preoccupation with ratings yet expressed optimism that this new generation of storytellers will help redefine and elevate narrative craft.

The jury and panel, including Kainat Thebbo, Amin Iqbal, Zarqa Naz, Gumby, Hamza Lari, Alam Azeemi, Syed Mohsin, and others, played a pivotal role in evaluating submissions and guiding young filmmakers, ensuring a fair and insightful selection process.

Earlier in her welcome address, Prof Dr Shehla Najib Siddiqui highlighted the significance of the theme, emphasizing the festival’s focus on understanding where we come from and how our creative journeys evolve, while noting the remarkable international participation that underscored the festival’s growing global reach.

The festival also featured soulful musical performances and a lively drum circle, highlighting the incredible creative talent of the country’s youth and adding vibrant energy to the festival experience.