Youth killed, another injured in wedding celebration firing

- Advertisement -

PESHAWAR, Feb 01 (APP): The trend of aerial firing in Peshawar continues, as a wedding celebration turned into a scene of mourning after indiscriminate gunfire claimed the life of a young man and left another critically injured.

According to police on Sunday, the incident occurred within the jurisdiction of Mathra Police Station in Chal Ghazi Baba area, where armed men opened fire during the wedding procession (baraat) of a man named Faisal.

As a result, Hamza, son of Muhammad, resident of Teri Payan Pir Bala was hit by a stray bullet and died on the spot.

Another youth, Ali, son of Gohar, also a resident of Teri Payan, sustained serious injuries and was rushed to a nearby hospital in critical condition. The body of the deceased was shifted to the morgue for post-mortem examination.

Following the incident, the suspects involved in the firing fled the scene. Police have launched a search operation in the area to arrest those responsible.

Local residents expressed serious concern, stating that despite awareness campaigns and police actions against aerial firing, such incidents continue unabated, resulting in the loss of innocent lives due to stray bullets.