Youth empowerment through sports top priority of KP Govt: Advisor

PESHAWAR, Dec 17 (APP):Advisor to the Chief Minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa for Sports and Youth Affairs, Taj Muhammad Khan Tarand, has said that the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government was utilizing all available resources to empower the youth.

He said that new youth-oriented policies will be introduced soon in light of young people’s opinions and needs.

He expressed these views while addressing the closing ceremony of the Sports Week at Abbottabad University of Science and Technology (AUST).

He said that students participated in the sports week with great enthusiasm, during which competitions in cricket, football, badminton and other games were organized.

The Advisor personally witnessed the cricket match played between the Management Sciences and Microbiology teams and emphasized that such sporting events should be held every semester, as sports are not only an excellent form of physical exercise but also play a vital role in building a healthy society.

He said the government will provide sports facilities to youth in areas where such amenities are lacking, and shortcomings in existing facilities will also be addressed at the earliest.

He stressed that the youth of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa are proving their talent and potential across various sports.

Taj Muhammad Khan said that, along with cricket, other sports will also be promoted across the province, and the government will continue its full support for youth and sports at all levels.

At the conclusion of the ceremony, he announced Rs. 200,000 as prize money for the winning team and Rs. 100,000 for the runners-up team.