Youth drowns in River Chenab

SIALKOT, Aug 05 (APP):An incident of drowning was reported at Head Marala, in the River Chenab, on Tuesday.
According to a Rescue 1122 spokesperson, two youth were bathing in the river when they
accidentally went into deep water.
As a result, 16-year-old Asghar Ali of Muzaffarpur was rescued by people and later shifted to a hospital by the Rescue 1122 after providing first aid while 17-year-old Sharjeel of Mojoke Narowal drowned.
The Rescue 1122 launched a search operation to recover the body.
