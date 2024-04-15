Youth dies after sustaining bullet injury to film video for social media

BUREWALA, Apr 15 (APP):A teenage boy died after sustaining gunshot wounds when he was allegedly making a video for social media, in the limits of Gaggu Mandi Police station Burewala.

According to police sources, the police recovered the dead body of a teenager named Saqib from the bank of a canal near Chak 221/EB. However, after an investigation, the police team managed to arrest the deceased’s friends namely Luqman Perveze and Rehman Shafique.

The police sources stated that they were allegedly filming a video for social media when Saqib sustained bullet injury. The police team led by Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Zafar Dogar did a forensic of the crime scene.

Police registered the case after the application by the deceased father. However, further information about the incident will be ascertained after a thorough investigation, said police sources