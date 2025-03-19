Youth being equipped for modern world needs: CM

- Advertisement -

LAHORE, Mar 19 (APP):Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif has said that the youth of Punjab is being provided with possible opportunities so as to adapt to the requirements of the modern world.

In her message on Digital Learning Day, she said that ‘CM Laptop Scheme’ will prove to be a revolutionary step for the students of Punjab.

The CM emphasized that technological advancements and modern education are essential for progress in today’s digital era. She stated, “Punjab’s youth are being trained through international market-based IT programs, ensuring they stay competitive in the global workforce.”

She elaborated that courses in Artificial Intelligence (AI), Software Development, and Freelancing are being offered to equip young people with in-demand digital skills. Additionally, freelancers are receiving IT certifications aligned with international job market requirements, while smart classrooms and digital labs are being established in government schools to make traditional education more engaging and effective through modern technology.

The chief minister also shared updates on Pakistan’s first-of-its-kind Nawaz Sharif IT City in Lahore, stating, “The twin towers within Nawaz Sharif IT City will be completed this year, along with a ‘Plug and Play’ call center hub. This hub will provide IT education and job opportunities for the youth.”

The CM revealed that leading international IT universities are expressing keen interest in setting up campuses in Nawaz Sharif IT City. She reiterated that the Punjab government is committed to empowering the youth through digitization, paving the way for independence, progress, and success in the rapidly evolving digital landscape.