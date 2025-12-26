Youth are bright future of Pakistan, it is need of hour to inform them about national narrative: CM Bugti

- Advertisement -

QUETTA, Dec 26 (APP):Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Sarfraz Bugti on Friday said that the youth are the bright future of Pakistan and the real asset of the nation, and it is the most important need of the hour to inform them about the correct historical facts and national narrative.

He expressed these views while addressing the participants of the 18th Balochistan National Workshop here.

The Chief Minister clarified that the state has never adopted a policy of indiscriminate use of force in Balochistan, describing limited and targeted operations as state operations is against the facts.

He said that there is a significant difference between the perceptions spread about Balochistan and the ground realities, which is essential to understand.

Mir Sarfraz Bugti said that an attempt was made to create a distance between the youth and the state by spreading systematic false narratives through social media, however, the dreams of weakening the state through violence and chaos would never be realized.

He said that the youth are being misled through mental deception and systematic recruitment tactics, which requires caution.

The Chief Minister said that Pakistan is a strong and invincible state and would always remain stable and permanent, the state never tires saying that the elements who dream of dividing Pakistan like a cake could always be failed.

He urged the youth to adopt positive and truthful thinking instead of blindly following any negative narrative without research.

Mir Sarfraz Bugti said that he is ready to answer the toughest questions of the youth on the basis of arguments, dialogue and facts and he is always available to talk to the youth at every educational institution, every university and every national forum.

He said that a practical model of effective governance is being introduced in Balochistan because poor governance is anti-state while good governance guarantees state stability.

The CM maintained that more than 3200 closed schools have been reactivated in the province, while in many backward areas, the establishment of Pakistan Basic medical facilities have been provided for the first time since.

He said that the Benazir Bhutto Scholarship Program is the largest educational scholarship project in the history of Balochistan, under which scholarships are also being given to children of civilian martyrs, minorities and transgender people.

The Chief Minister mentioned that every student of Balochistan could study in scientific subjects from the top universities of the world and the doors of PhD opportunities have been opened in more than two hundred international universities.

He reiterated his resolve that he would continue to work for the betterment of Balochistan till the last day, the last hour and the last moment.