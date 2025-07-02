Youth Affairs Directorate organisses three-day life skills summer camp

- Advertisement -

PESHAWAR, Jul 02 (APP):The Directorate of Youth Affairs organised a three-day Life Skills Summer Camp in the scenic valleys of Ayubia.

The camp brought together young participants from across Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, particularly from the merged districts, offering them a unique and valuable opportunity to enhance their personal and professional capabilities in a natural and serene environment.

The camp was designed to nurture the potential of youth as change-makers, featuring a series of interactive sessions and workshops.

Key topics included mental health and well-being, environmental awareness, entrepreneurial skills and innovative thinking, and awareness of Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

Director Youth Affairs Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Dr. Nauman Mujahid, lauded the enthusiasm and active participation of the youth.

He emphasized that the Directorate will continue to take such positive and purposeful initiatives for the youth of the merged districts to enable them to play an effective role in national development.

Participants actively engaged in group activities, dialogue-based sessions and hands-on exercises aimed at fostering self-confidence, social awareness and future readiness.

Under the guidance of expert trainers and surrounded by nature, the youth not only gained meaningful learning experiences but also developed stronger interpersonal bonds.