Young religious scholar dies in road accident

- Advertisement -

MULTAN, Jul 09 (APP):A young son of Allama Akhtar Hussain Naseem, Central Secretary General of the Wafaq Ulema Shia Pakistan, Maulana Ijaz Hussain Jafri, was killed in a road accident.

His funeral prayers were offered at the Timber Market graveyard and led by Allama Muhammad Taqi Naqvi. The funeral was attended by a large number of scholars and local dignitaries, including Allama Ramzan Taqeer, Abid Raza Gilani, Basharat Abbas Qureshi, Allama Ghazanfar Ali Haidari, Allama Syed Kashif Zahoor Naqvi, Allama Mujahid Abbas Gardeezi, Mushtaq Hussain, Allama Amir Abbas Hamdani, Ulfat Raza Haidari, Zakir-e-Ahl-e-Bait Zawar Niaz Gul Nasir, Dr. Shafqat Raza Qureshi, Muhammad Afzal Khan, Sibtain Siddiqui, Saqlain Siddiqui, Ansar Hussain Siddiqui, and Nadeem Siddiqui.

They expressed deep sorrow and grief over the demise of Maulana Ijaz Hussain Jafri in the accident.

The Qul for the departed soul will be held at 9am on Friday (July 11) at Imambargah Bab-ul-Hawaij, Timber Market.

The deceased is survived by his widow and two sons.