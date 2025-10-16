Young girl dies of dengue; residents blame govt’s negligence

- Advertisement -

PESHAWAR, Oct 16 (APP):A teenage girl tragically died from dengue fever here on Thursday, becoming latest victim of an outbreak that many residents claim has been exacerbated by administrative failure.

The victim, the young daughter of Professor Muhammad Humayun from Mohalla Muqarrab Khan, Yakatoot Manda Bari, was a first-year student and a Hafiz Quran. She was admitted to Hayatabad Medical Complex last week after being bitten by a dengue mosquito but succumbed to illness and passed away today.

The tragedy has sparked outrage among locals who place blame squarely on provincial government. Residents of the area stated that despite repeated complaints and pleas for action, their calls for urgent dengue mosquito spraying were ignored. This inaction comes despite the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government’s repeated claims of transforming governance and public health in the province.

Critics argue that this preventable death highlights a significant failure in the provincial government’s public health strategy. While the PTI administration has heavily promoted its health card program for medical treatment, it appears to have critically neglected the fundamental, preventative measures necessary to stop such outbreaks in first place. The lack of timely and widespread fumigation campaigns before peak dengue season was being cited as a catastrophic oversight.

A devastated resident lamented, “Due to the negligence of this government, a mother’s lap has been devastated today.” The community now lives in fear, as many more dengue patients are currently battling the virus in the area. The death of a bright young student has become a grim symbol of the gap between the government’s promises and the harsh reality faced by its citizens.