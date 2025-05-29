Youm e Takbeer celebrated at Govt College for Women

- Advertisement -

RAWALPINDI, May 29 (APP):A dignified ceremony was held at Government Graduate College for Women, Block-B, Rawalpindi, to commemorate Youm-e-Takbeer. The event was attended by College Principal Dr. Fatima Gul, faculty members, and students.

Following the recitation of the Holy Quran and Naat-e-Rasool-e-Maqbool (PBUH), the national flag was hoisted. Students stirred patriotic fervor among the audience through national songs and speeches, filling the hall with chants of “Pakistan Zindabad”.

In her address, Principal Dr. Fatima Gul said that Youm-e-Takbeer teaches us to stand firm against adversaries.

“Pakistan is the seventh nuclear power in the world and the first in the Islamic world. We take pride in the bravery of our armed forces”, she said.

The principal highlighted that after the decisive response given to India on May 10, the enemy’s war frenzy has diminished. The Pakistani nation is filled with the spirit of faith that “no power can break this resolve.”

Special prayers for the security and prosperity of Pakistan and the Muslim Ummah were said in the ceremony.