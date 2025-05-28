Youm-e-Takbeer a glorious day of national pride, sovereignty, and nuclear strength: PA Speaker

- Advertisement -

LAHORE, May 28 (APP):Punjab Assembly (PA) Speaker Malik Muhammad Ahmad Khan has extended heartfelt congratulations to the people of Pakistan and the Muslim Ummah on the occasion of Youm-e-Takbeer, calling it a golden chapter in the country’s defense history.

In his message, the Speaker staid, “Youm-e-Takbeer is the day when Pakistan sent a clear message to its adversaries that our sovereignty is invincible. It is not just a date on the calendar, but a day of renewed commitment to national pride, independence, and the defense of our homeland.”

The Speaker emphasized that on May 28, 1998, Pakistan thwarted hostile intentions by successfully conducting nuclear tests, proving that the nation would never compromise on its security. He credited this historic achievement to the bold leadership of Nawaz Sharif, the tireless efforts of Pakistani scientists, and the professional excellence of the armed forces, all of whom, he said, will forever be remembered by the nation.

Malik Muhammad Ahmad Khan highlighted the role of the armed forces in making Pakistan’s nuclear program secure, credible, and unassailable. “From the mountains of Chaghi to every border of the homeland, the Pakistan Army has always stood tall in defense of the nation,” he added. He said that Youm-e-Takbeer is a reminder of the enduring legacy of standing strong against aggression. He said Pakistan’s brave, united, and strategic response to recent Indian hostility reflects this very tradition.

“The entire nation, the government, our institutions, and the armed forces stood together as one and thwarted every threat to our sovereignty,” the Speaker said. He added that Pakistan’s nuclear capability has not only ensured internal stability but has also guaranteed external security. “Youm-e-Takbeer is, in fact, a celebration of national confidence, sacrifice, and unwavering resolve, foundations on which our invincibility rests,” he remarked.

The Speaker also paid glowing tribute to the great leaders, scientists, engineers, military officers, and patriotic citizens whose sacrifices made this milestone possible.