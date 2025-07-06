Youm-e-Ashur observed amid tight security

- Advertisement -

SARGODHA, Jul 06 (APP):Youm-e-Ashur was observed on Sunday with full respect and tributes were paid to the great sacrifices of Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA) and his followers for Islam.

More than 214 minor and large mourning processions including Tazia and Zuljinnah were taken out across the district which merged into the main procession that emerged from Imambargah in Block No-19 and ended at Karbala Manzil after marching through the traditional route while and 224 majalis were also held.

On the occasion, the police and district administration had taken concrete security measures.

More than 1,000 police personnel including more than 100 female police personnel were deployed while walk-through gates, metal detectors and CCTV cameras were installed to ensure security of the processions.

DC Capt (retd) Muhammad Waseem, DPO Muhammad Sohaib Ashraf and other officers monitored the security of the processions personally.