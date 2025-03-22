Youm-e-Ali procession culminates peacefully

- Advertisement -

RAWALPINDI, Mar 22 (APP):To mark the martyrdom of Hazrat Imam Ali (RA) on Saturday, the main mourning procession will culminate at Imambargah Colonel Maqbool peacefully after passing through traditional routes.

According to the City Police spokesman, effective security measures were taken to protect the procession’s participants.

Regional Police Officer Babar Sarfraz Alpa, Deputy Commissioner Hasan Waqar Cheema, City Police Officer Syed Khalid Hamdani, SSP Operations and senior officers visited and reviewed the security arrangements of the main procession.

The city police had installed walk-through gates at the entry points of the procession and participants were allowed to enter after a body search.

“Snipers were also deployed on the rooftop for the security of the procession”, Police said.

More than 3,500 officers of Rawalpindi Police were deployed on the occasion of Hazrat Ali (RA) Day, while over 100 traffic police officers ensured the traffic arrangements.

CPO Syed Khalid Hamdani congratulated all the personnel of Rawalpindi Police for the excellent security arrangements.