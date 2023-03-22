Yesterday’s earthquake claims nine life in KP: PDMA

PESHAWAR, Mar 22 (APP): At least nine persons including two children have lost their lives and 46 others sustained injuries in yesterday’s earthquake in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Provincial Disasters Management Authority (PDMA) spokesman told APP on Wednesday that two persons including a 10 years old girl died at Madayn Swat, three in Bajaur, two including a boy in Lower Dir and one child in Abbottabad district due to walls and roofs collapsed incidents by the powerful earthquake that jolted KP and other parts of the country on Tuesday night.

The dead include five men, two women and two children in KP where 19 houses were also partially damaged.

Secretary Relief, Rehabilitation and Resettlement Department, Abdul Basit and Director General PDMA Sharif Hussain visited the Emergency Operation Centre and directed the officials to expedite relief activities in the affected areas.

The Secretary also directed Rescue 1122 to provide timely medical care to all the injured and transported them to nearby hospitals without any delay.He said all resources and equipment should be used in relief operations.

The Secretary directed the district administration, Rescue 1122 and Civil Defence to remain on high alert.

The PDMA was in constant touch with the district administrations and concerned institutions in all the districts and all resources were mobilized to provide quick relief to the earthquake victims.

He said the situation was being continuously monitored, advising the citizens to report any untoward incident at helplines 1700 or 1122.

Meanwhile, relief activities continued in the earthquake-affected areas after the 6.8 magnitude earthquake jolted many cities of Pakistan including KP.

People, police, districts administrations and Rescue 1122 were participating in the relief operations in Swat, Dir Lower, Bajaur and others affected areas and shifted injured to hospitals where doctors and health officials were immediately called in for duties.

APP/fam