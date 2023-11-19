WWF Pakistan hosts water conservation workshop in Abbottabad for Union Council members

ABBOTTABAD, Nov 19 (APP):In a concerted effort to tackle water scarcity issues in the region, a two-day training workshop on water resources, titled “Accountability for Water Means,” was organized in Abbottabad through the collaboration of WWF Pakistan.

The workshop focused on addressing water-related challenges, particularly in the regions of Haripur and Abbottabad.

WWF Pakistan’s Social Mobilizer, Masood Zaman, along with the coordination of Anas Rehman and Social Mobilizer Syed Ishtiaq Shah led the training, the event brought together representatives from local organizations of Haripur and Abbottabad.

Notable participants included members of the union councils of Nathia Gali and Bakot from Abbottabad, as well as Khanpur and Najafpur from Haripur.

The workshop featured discussions centering on local water-related issues, such as irregularities in water supply due to unpredictable weather changes, untimely rainfall and snowfall causing water shortages, and the overall loss of clean drinking water in these areas.

Participants actively engaged in sharing their concerns, and coordinators facilitated the exchange of potential solutions based on collective experiences.

Using group discussions and visual aids, presentations were delivered to highlight various community issues and propose preventive measures. The participants effectively conveyed their regional concerns to the authorities of WWF Pakistan.