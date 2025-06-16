WWF-Pakistan expresses concerns over mortality of blue whale in Gwatar Bay

ISLAMABAD, Jun 16 (APP):A blue whale measuring about 35 feet long was recorded dead at a remote area in Gwatar Bay between Pakistan and Iran on Monday.

A local fisherman, Ahmad Baloch, who was fishing in the area, reported the incident of a dead whale floating near Kuntani, Balochistan.

It is likely that the whale may have died a few days back in the open seawaters between Pakistan and Iran, and it drifted towards the Gwater Bay under the influence of a rough sea and strong currents, a news release said.

Although the cause of the death is not ascertained so far, it seems the animal might have gotten entangled in gillnets that are used for catching fish in the coastal and offshore waters in the area.

Blue whale, scientifically called Balaenoptera musculus, is one of three baleen whales reported from Pakistani waters.

The other two whales are the Bryde’s whale and the Arabian humpback whale.

There are four subspecies of blue whales, of which two include the pygmy blue whale (Balaenoptera musculus brevicauda) and the Indian Ocean blue whale (Balaenoptera musculus indica) found in the Northern Indian Ocean. Considering its small size, this dead blue whale sighted at Kuntani may be a pygmy blue whale.

Muhammad Moazzam Khan, Technical Advisor, WWF-Pakistan, expressed concerns over the mortality of the blue whale and termed it sad news for the conservation community around the world.

He shared that the blue whale is known to be distributed in tropical and subtropical waters of the Indian Ocean.

Khan emphasized that although this whale is categorized as an endangered species, urgent steps are required for its conservation. Now all cetaceans, including whales and dolphins, are protected under the wildlife and fisheries legislations of Sindh and Balochistan.

He also stressed to enact federal legislation for the protection of cetaceans, including whales, in the Exclusive Economic Zone of Pakistan.

There are many records of the occurrence of blue whales in Pakistan; the last blue whale was spotted off Gaddani, Balochistan, on 8 April 2024.

Blue whales can reach a maximum length of about 100 feet and weigh up to 200 tons. The blue whales are termed the largest animals ever known to have existed.