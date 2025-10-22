WUM grand gala kicks off with colour, culture, and celebration

- Advertisement -

MULTAN, Oct 22 (APP):A two-day grand gala of The Women University Multan (WUM) began with a vibrant and colourful ceremony at the Kutchehry Campus on Wednesday.

The event was inaugurated by Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Kalsoom Pracha in a festive atmosphere filled with colour, music, and cultural spirit. The gala was organised under the supervision of Registrar and Director Dr Samina Akhtar.

The ceremony drew participation from faculty members, alumni, students, and distinguished guests, including officials from the National Bank of Pakistan.

The festivities opened with a series of competitions, including races, tug of war, badminton, table tennis, and cricket matches. The campus buzzed with activity as cultural performances, food and craft stalls, art exhibitions, and information booths set up by various institutions and banks drew enthusiastic crowds of students and visitors.

Addressing the opening ceremony, Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Kalsoom Pracha said, “The Grand Gala is not merely a festive event; it reflects the inclusive spirit and holistic vision of The Women University Multan. We aim to nurture not only academic excellence but also confidence, creativity, and leadership among our students. Such events provide a platform for them to express their abilities, celebrate diversity, and build lasting connections.”

She added that WUM stands as an institution “where knowledge meets culture, and education goes hand in hand with dignity, collaboration, and empowerment.”

Dr. Pracha further noted that the gala serves as a bridge between generations, uniting alumni and current students under one vibrant roof. “Alumni participation is the soul of this event — their interaction with students creates a legacy of inspiration, learning, and motivation, strengthening the enduring bond our graduates share with their alma mater,” she said.

Registrar and Focal Person Dr. Samina Akhtar, in her remarks, emphasized the importance of alumni engagement, stating, “The Grand Gala aims to connect our alumni with current students to inspire, guide, and share experiences. This gathering revives memories, fosters mentorship, and strengthens the WUM family bond. We want our alumni to be living examples of success and resilience for the younger generation.”

She added that the two-day event includes cultural performances, a Mushaira, Qawali Night, alumni networking sessions, and a grand dinner, showcasing the university’s vibrant and inclusive academic culture.

As part of the gala’s proceedings, the Government of Punjab’s women-friendly Pink Van Initiative was also inaugurated. Dr. Pracha lauded the project as “a commendable step by the Government of Punjab towards ensuring safe, comfortable, and dignified mobility for women,” adding that it will empower students by enhancing accessibility and confidence in pursuing academic and professional goals.

The first day of the event concluded with a variety show and Mushaira, leaving the campus brimming with excitement for the concluding day’s activities.