WSSP launches sanitation operation on first day of Eid-al-Azha

PESHAWAR, Jun 07 (APP): Water and Sanitation Services Peshawar (WSSP) Saturday launched sanitation operation in 43 urban union councils on first day of Eid-al-Azha.

More than 2500 sanitary workers would perform duties to clear provincial metropolis of animal waste and offal. The company would collect offal of sacrificial animals with more than 500 vehicles while heavy machinery was also hired to remove waste from big designated spots.

Meanwhile, people are also urged to dump waste and offal on designated point for better sanitation operation and to clear city of animal waste during Eid

On first day of Eid, sanitation workers and heavy machinery was seen busy in collecting offal and waste from major collecting site near Salman Bakers in Gulbahar area and other areas of the city. The waste was carried to dumping sites selected by WSSP outside the city.

Small vans were also seen busy in collecting waste from narrow streets and localities inside and outside the city. Sanitary workers would perform duties on three days of Eid-ul-Azha as part of cleanliness operation.

A day back workers union of WSSP also vows to diligently work during Eid-ul-Azha after management accepted their demands besides paying them overtime for Eid operation.