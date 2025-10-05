World Teachers’ Day celebrated

- Advertisement -

LAHORE, Oct 05 (APP):World Teachers’ Day was celebrated around the world, including across Pakistan, on Sunday to honour the pivotal role that teachers play in shaping societies and guiding future generations.

Observed annually on October 5 since 1994, World Teachers’ Day was established by UNESCO, UNICEF, and other global education organizations to recognise the vital contributions of educators and to address the challenges they face in their profession.

In Pakistan, various ceremonies, messages, and media segments marked the day, with educators, students, and leaders alike acknowledging the importance of teachers. Education experts noted that teachers are instrumental in the intellectual, moral, and social development of students, and thus the development of entire nations.

A teacher, they emphasized, is the individual who leads students out of the darkness of ignorance into the light of knowledge and skills. The training and education that a child receives from a teacher is key to their future place in society.

Teachers themselves expressed that student success is their greatest reward, while students said teachers not only educate but also teach important life values.

In his official message, President Asif Ali Zardari said, “Teaching is not just a profession but a sacred duty. Teachers in Pakistan have always been at the forefront of nation-building.”

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, in his statement, reaffirmed that teachers play a crucial role in both national progress and the individual growth of future generations. He said that celebrating World Teachers’ Day globally is a clear recognition of their services, and it is society’s duty to ensure that the respect and honour of teachers is upheld at all costs.

Renowned educationist Professor Nadeem Riaz Sethi, speaking to APP, emphasized that the challenges of the future will not be won with weapons, but with knowledge and education. “To compete globally and emerge successful, we must equip our youth with education, critical thinking, and technological skills,” he said.

He further noted that this day is not only a celebration of teachers’ contribution to transforming education, but also a time to reflect on the support teachers need to thrive, and to rethink the future of the profession worldwide.

Responding to a query, Prof. Sethi added that teachers play a vital role in motivating students and guiding them onto the right path. “When a teacher becomes friendly and engaging, students show more interest in learning and produce better results. A good teacher leaves a lasting impact on their students,” he concluded.