World Stammering Awareness Day: Call for greater support for speech therapy

MULTAN, Oct 21 (APP):World Stammering Awareness Day is being marked on October 22, (today) across Pakistan and around the globe to highlight the challenges faced by individuals with speech disorders and promote understanding and empathy.

In his special message, social activist Malik Ashraf Iqbal Bhutta and Sadia Chaudhry said that people suffering from stammering often face both psychological stress and social discrimination, which can damage their self-confidence. They emphasized that stammering is a treatable condition and that improvement is possible through timely therapy, attention, and encouragement.

They urged parents, teachers, and community leaders to show compassion and support toward children and adults who stammer so they can express their abilities confidently in society.

Bhutta also called on the government to launch specialized training programs in educational institutions and establish speech therapy centers at the official level to provide timely assistance to affected individuals.

He praised the efforts of private and welfare organizations holding awareness events and campaigns, saying such initiatives can lead to positive social change.