World snooker champion given sports complex membership

world snooker championship

LAHORE, Aug 17 (APP):International Snooker Champion Ahsan Ramzan has been granted honorary membership of the Sports Complex Sabzarzar on the directions of Commissioner Lahore and Director General Lahore Development Authority (LDA) Muhammad Ali Randhawa.

LDA Director Sports Ubbaid Iqbal warmly welcomed the world champion at the sports complex. Ahsan practised at the Sports Complex’s snooker arena.
Commissioner Lahore and DG LDA said Ahsan Ramazan was a national hero and he could practise at the Sports Complex Sabzazar.

Serving the nation since 1947 by providing an accurate, objective, uninterrupted flow of news to the people, the national news service is pursuing a comprehensive strategy to transform the existing news operations into a forward-looking service – APP Digital for its diverse subscriber-base and the public.

Follow Us

APP Services