World Punjabi Conference starts

LAHORE, Mar 05 (APP):A three-day World Punjabi Conference started at a local hotel, here on Tuesday.

A delegation of 52 Punjabi writers from the Indian side of Punjab reached Lahore to participate in the World Punjabi Conference being held from March 5 to 7.

Darshan Buttar, president Kendri Punjabi Lekhak Sabha, said that the focus of the conference is peace and development in the region.

The participants said that peace is dire need of the hour from both sides of borders.

Punjabi poet Gurbhajan Gill, singers Pammi Bai, Ravinder Grewal and Sahaj Preet Mangat, film actors Sunita Dhir, Anita Sabdish, Gurcharan Kaur Kochhar, Dr Seema Grewal, Jagtar Bhullar, Daljit Singh, Sushil Dusanjh, Balwinder Sandhu, Jaininder Chauhan, Kamal Dusanjh and Daljit Singh Shahi attended the conference.