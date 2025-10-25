World Polio Day observed; health workers’ efforts lauded in DIKhan

- Advertisement -

DERA ISMAIL KHAN , Oct 25 (APP): World Polio Day was observed with great enthusiasm in Dera Ismail Khan to reaffirm the commitment toward eradicating the crippling disease from Pakistan.

The event was organized by the District Health Department Dera Ismail Khan in collaboration with the World Health Organization (WHO), UNICEF, and other partner organizations to pay tribute to the continued efforts of health workers and polio teams in the field.

Deputy Commissioner Dera Ismail Khan, Abdul Nasir Khan, attended the ceremony as the chief guest. Speaking on the occasion, he lauded the tireless dedication and commitment of field workers and supervisory teams in carrying out anti-polio drives across the district. He expressed hope that this spirit and teamwork would continue until the complete eradication of polio from the region.

District Health Officer, Dr. Syed Muhammad, also addressed the gathering and appreciated the coordination and perseverance of the vaccination teams operating under challenging conditions.

At the end of the event, awards and certificates were distributed among the best-performing teams and health officials in recognition of their outstanding services in the fight against polio.

The ceremony concluded with a note of thanks and a renewed pledge by all participants to continue their efforts for a polio-free Pakistan.

The event was also held in connection with the province-wide observance of World Polio Day under the guidance of the Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Chief Secretary Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, and the Emergency Operations Centre (EOC) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.