World Photography Day marked in Faisalabad with message of ‘Peace through photography

ISLAMABAD, Aug 19 (APP):World Photography Day was observed here on Tuesday to pay homage to the history of photography, with members of the Faisalabad Photo Journalists Association highlighting its role in promoting peace, creativity, and public awareness.

President Faisalabad Photo Journalists Association Muhammad Tahir told APP that World Photography Day is marked every year across Pakistan, where photojournalists play a vital role in spreading the message of “Peace Through Photography.”

He said the day traces its origins back to the invention of the daguerreotype process developed by French artist Louis Daguerre. On January 9, 1839, the French Academy of Sciences announced the process, and later, on August 19, 1839, the French government declared it as a free gift to the world.

Quoting the famous saying, “a picture is worth a thousand words,” Tahir emphasized that no amount of words could capture the essence of life as beautifully as a picture can. “Every moment that passes is a picture. What the camera captures becomes eternal, while what the mind remembers is preserved as a lifetime viewership,” he said.

He added that even before the invention of the camera, people preserved memories through portraits and painted self-images. “Van Gogh’s self-portrait stands as a reminder of how art preserved moments before photography made it easier. The early cameras were even described as ‘soulful,’ perhaps because of the long waits endured by subjects,” he remarked.

The association president noted that World Photography Day serves as a platform for photographers worldwide to showcase their art, promote creativity, and capture the world’s beauty through their lens. “This day inspires professionals and beginners alike to share their photographs with the world,” he said.

Tahir stressed that photography not only reflects captivating scenes but also helps in documenting history, spreading awareness, and building harmony among people.