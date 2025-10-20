World Osteoporosis Day marked to create awareness about bones health

- Advertisement -

MULTAN, Oct 20 (APP): World Osteoporosis Day was observed in Pakistan on October 20 to raise awareness about bone health and the prevention of osteoporosis.

In this connection, Razia Saeed Hospital organized an awareness walk from the hospital to Markazi Eidgah Chowk.

The walk was led by former Head of Orthopedic Department, Nishtar Hospital Multan, Prof. Dr. Khalil Ahmad, and renowned spine surgeon Dr. Mahmood Ahmad.

Addressing the participants, Prof. Dr. Khalil Ahmad and Dr. Mahmood Ahmad said that the weakening of spinal bones was a leading cause of back pain. They emphasized that a balanced diet, regular exercise, and adequate sunlight exposure were essential for maintaining bone strength.

They described osteoporosis as a “silent disease” and stressed the importance of calcium and vitamin D intake to prevent it. They added that lifestyle changes and daily light exercise could help reduce the risk of osteoporosis.

Doctors Adeel, Mahnoor, Ayesha, Muhammad Nauman, Muhammad Naeem, Aqeel Ahmad, along with paramedical staff and medical students, also took part in the walk.