World leaders should not allow Modi to address at UNGA, says Kashmiri leader

MUZAFFARABAD, Sep 22 (APP):People of Jammu and Kashmir have launched anti-Modi campaign to highlight Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s brutal acts on Muslims.

Chairman Pasban-e-Hurriyat Uzair Ahmad Ghazali appealed the masses to highlight the plight of Kashmiri people in Indian Occupied Kashmir during the United Nations General Assembly session 2021.

He said that the world conscience should not allow Narendra Modi to address at the UNGA as he is accused in killing of Muslims in Gujrat riots and Jammu and Kashmir.

He maintained that the world leaders should boycott his speech because of his heinous and inhuman acts.

“Modi let BJP, RSS and other racists organizations in India are massacring Muslims”, he voiced.

Moreover, he also appealed the Muslims around the globe to highlight their sentiments about fascist Indian Prime Minister on social media platforms.

Uzair Ghazali also stated that people in Kashmir will come out on roads and record protest when Narendra Modi will address the UNGA.