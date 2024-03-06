World Forum honors Kashmiri poet, scholar Prof. Dr. Maqsood Jaffery

MIRPUR-AJK, Mar 06 (APP): Eminent poet, author, and philosopher Dr. Maqsood Jafri has been conferred “The Certificate of Recognition“ for his literary contributions by H.E. Ambassador Erich Ronald Zahala Ladra, President and Founder of the Union of Literary Ambassadors of the World.

The board of governors of the “Heralds of Peace, Love, and Human Rights” conferred this prestigious certificate on internationally recognized literary and intellectual personalities after assessing their meritorious literary services and authorship.

Dr. Maqsood Jafri is the author of 32 books of poetry, philosophy, international comparative literature, and books of literary and philosophical critique, says a press release issued here on Wednesday.

He is well known for his unshakable commitment to world peace, human rights, and human dignity. His poetry in English, Persian, and Urdu has made him an internationally recognized man of message and mantra for human unity.

It is a great honor to receive such a prestigious certificate from an internationally recognized body of literary scholars and legends. Many scholars and writers around the globe have congratulated Dr. Maqsood Jafri on being the recipient of this prestigious award.