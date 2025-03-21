World Forest Day: A call to protect forests for food, water security

- Advertisement -

PESHAWAR, Mar 21 (APP):Pakistan marked International Forest Day on Friday, emphasizing the need to protect forests as vital resources for water conservation, biodiversity, and food security.

This year’s theme, “Forest and Food,” underscores the critical relationship between forests and the future of global food systems, advocating for the revival of forests for a sustainable tomorrow.

Gulzar Rehman, former Conservator of Forests, stressed the significance of this year’s theme, particularly for developing countries like Pakistan, where forest resources are depleting due to population growth.

“The International Day of Forests, established by the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) in 2012, highlights the essential role forests play in climate regulation, human well-being, and biodiversity,” he explained.

Forests act as carbon sinks, regulate water cycles, prevent soil erosion, and provide habitats for wildlife.

They also influence local climates and filter pollutants, contributing to a healthy and stable ecosystem.

In recognition of the crucial importance of forests, the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Forest Department has devised a comprehensive strategy to bring non-productive lands under forestry cover during the spring season.

From Khyber to Kohistan, and Waziristan to Chitral, the province is set to launch the “Plant for Pakistan” campaign, engaging farmers, the public, and forest department officials in planting various tree species. Students will also actively participate in the campaign, planting saplings to support environmental sustainability.

Ibrahim Khan, Deputy Project Director of the 10 Billion Trees Afforestation Project (BTAP), shared that this spring plantation initiative focuses on farm forestry, mass plantation, and the rehabilitation of existing forest resources.

Pakistan’s National Forest Policy 2018 reveals that the country loses about 27,000 hectares of forest annually, primarily in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Gilgit Baltistan, often on community and private lands.

Ibrahim emphasized that Pakistan is one of the ten countries most vulnerable to climate change, a reality highlighted by the catastrophic 2022 floods.

In response, the government launched the first phase of the BTAP in 2014 under the Green Growth Initiative (GGI). The initiative focuses on six key sectors: forestry, protected areas, national parks, clean energy, climate resilience, sanitation, and water management.

Since 2017, the KP government has invested Rs. 675 billion in the protection and promotion of forest resources. As a result, 26.7% of the province’s land is now covered by forests, surpassing international standards.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa holds 37% of Pakistan’s total forest cover, covering 37,000 square kilometers, and is responsible for absorbing about 50% of the nation’s carbon emissions.

The economic potential of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s forests is substantial. Ibrahim noted that the province’s forests harbor vast mineral reserves and agricultural potential, which could generate Rs. 215 billion annually if utilized commercially.

Additionally, the province’s carbon credits are valued at around Rs. 100 billion annually. Moreover, more than 175,000 green jobs have been created, contributing to land cultivation and improved water resource management.

Initiatives like the plantation around the Chashma Right Bank Canal (CRBC) project are set to bring 300,000 acres of barren land under cultivation, while the Rs. 5 billion Mohmand Dam Canal project will cultivate over 200,000 acres.

These efforts, Ibrahim concluded, are not only vital for Pakistan but are part of a global call to action against climate change, urging collective efforts to safeguard the planet’s future.

As the world confronts the escalating challenges posed by climate change, the protection of forests remains a cornerstone in ensuring food security, sustainable development, and a healthier environment for future generations.