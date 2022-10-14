World food day observed in Sukkur

SUKKUR, Oct 14 (APP): Like in other parts of the country, the World Food Day was also observed in Sukkur with an aim to rejuvenating the efforts for a sustainable agri-food system to provide sufficient, nutritious and hygienic foods at an affordable price to all, besides making efforts to end malnutrition and hunger.

In this connection, the Sindh Rural Support Organization (SRSO), in collaboration with Sindh government and National Poverty Graduation Programme (NPGP) and other development partners, donor agencies on Friday organised events in several districts to highlight the importance of the day.

According to SRSO Spokesperson Jamil Soomro, the NPGP Programme aimed at assisting the ultra-poor and very poor in graduating out of poverty on a sustainable basis.

The programme activities were being implemented by the SRSO in a number of union councils of different districts in Sindh, he added.

SRSO Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Muhammad Dital Kalhoro said that more than 80 percent of the extremely poor lived in rural areas and many relied on agriculture and natural resources for their living.

He said that access to and availability of nutritious food was increasingly impeded by multiple challenges, including the COVID-19 pandemic, climate change, inequality and rising prices.