World Culture Festival 2025 continues

KARACHI, Nov 16 (APP): The 39-day World Culture Festival 2025 continued its vibrant cultural journey on its 17th day with Dance Night 2.0, workshops, film screenings, and theatre performances.

Dance Night 2.0 showcases spectacular performances by both international and local artists. Anisha Thai performed alongside the Sovapa students, while the Philippines Folk Dance drew massive attention from the audience.

The ACP Classical Fusion group captivated spectators with their intricate and graceful movements, making the event a memorable cultural celebration.

Earlier, the day began with a dance workshop by renowned Hong Kong dancer Anisha Thai, where students explored various dance styles through expressive body movements and learned the art of synchronisation and stage presence.

The festival featured the Middle East Shorts Showcase, presenting five acclaimed short films from Turkiye, Iran, Sudan, Bahrain, and Egypt. The festival also hosted the English-language theatre play” Didn’t Know That About You” by Soky Productions (Norway), directed by Elisabet Topp. The performance featured international artists including Bella Rahim (Malaysia), Karen and Kristoffer Reinstad Eggset (Norway), and Hjalmar (Denmark).