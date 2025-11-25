World Bank’s team discusses irrigation reforms with farmers

- Advertisement -

HYDERABAD, Nov 25 (APP): The World Bank’s Task Team Leader Francois Onymes has said the bank and the Sindh government were executing projects to bring improvements in the province’s irrigation network with the aim to enhance agricultural production.

Onymes, who held a meeting with representatives of the Farmers’ Organizations (FO) in Kot Ghulam Muhammad on Tuesday, said the watercourses were being strengthened to plug water leakages so that more land could be brought under cultivation.

He observed that the Sindh Water and Agriculture Transformation (SWAT) Project modern agriculture and irrigation techniques were being introduced in the province.

According to him, long crests were being built in the distributaries to improve water supply for the farming.

General Manager Transition of Sindh Irrigation and Drainage Authority (SIDA) Sadiq Khaskheli maintained that reforms in the irrigation system were being launched in consultation with the farmers.

He said the growers were also being provided training in SIDA’s secretariat in Hyderabad to equip them with the modern day farming skills. Consultant SWAT Wali Muhammad Naich apprised that initially one branch in every Area Water Board (AWB) was being selected to implement the reforms, adding that after the successful attempt the same model would be replicated to other branches.

Consultant SWAT Liaquat Bhutto told that an improved seed of wheat crop was being distributed among the province’s farmers so that they could enhance their per acre yield. Specialist Ayalo Kebede besides the officials of SIDA were present on the occasion.