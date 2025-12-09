World Bank mission held meeting with Nasir Shah, reviewed progress of ongoing development projects

- Advertisement -

KARACHI, Dec 09 (APP):The World Bank mission held an important meeting with Sindh Minister for Local Government Syed Nasir Hussain Shah on Tuesday, attended by MPA Qasim Soomro, the deputy mayors of Karachi, Hyderabad and Larkana, the Secretary Local Government, and the Deputy Project Director of CLICK.

The meeting reviewed the progress of ongoing development projects supported by the World Bank, including the pace of field work, improvement of urban infrastructure, rehabilitation of roads and drains, enhancement of drainage systems, and a comprehensive evaluation of solid waste operations.

Minister Nasir Hussain Shah said that Karachi is a mega city with major challenges, but the pace of development has accelerated due to World Bank–assisted projects, many of which are now nearing completion. He added that a joint meeting of all town administrations of Karachi has been called, in which World Bank representatives will also participate.

Town chairmen will brief the forum on their performance, development strategies, and project progress so that an integrated and unified plan for the city can be finalized.

The minister said the Sindh government is strengthening all local governments, expanding powers at the town and UC levels, and upgrading systems of transparency, field monitoring, and digital reporting.

He said the meeting also finalized key decisions relating to transparent utilization of funds, contractor performance, project timelines, World Bank’s technical support, drainage and road rehabilitation operations, the introduction of a smart module for swift resolution of public complaints, and new mechanisms for field inspections.