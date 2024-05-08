World Asthma Day marks across northern Sindh

SUKKUR, May 08 (APP):World Asthma Day observed with theme of the day this year is ‘Asthma Education Empowers’ here on Wednesday.

In this connection various events and activities held across the northern Sindh to raise awareness about the disease and its management.

To mark World Asthma Day, hospitals and health organizations in Sukkur, Khairpur, Ghotki and other districts organized awareness events, free check-ups, and lung function tests for a chronic respiratory disease that affects over 340 million people globally.

Medical professionals used social media to share information and resources, and to encourage people to seek medical help if they are experiencing symptoms of asthma.

Dr Syed Najaf Ali Shah, a senior health expert at Government Khairpur Medical College Hospital emphasizing the need for greater awareness and education. “Asthma is a treatable condition, but it requires proper management and treatment,” he asserted.

Syed Najaf Ali Shah said by educating people about their condition, we can help them avoid unnecessary hospitalizations and improve their overall health.

In Sukkur an awareness walk was organised by Inter Global Human Development Society (IGHDS) to raise awareness about asthma, its management, and treatment, and to empower people with the knowledge they need to control their condition and lead healthy lives.