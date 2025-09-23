Workshop on quality enhancement

- Advertisement -

BAHAWALPUR, Sep 23 (APP):A two-day training workshop on the Outcome-Based Education (OBE) framework has commenced at the Islamia University of Bahawalpur (IUB), organized by the university’s Quality Enhancement Cell (QEC). The initiative aims to align the university’s academic practices with international standards and enhance the quality of education.

The primary objective of the workshop is to implement globally recognized quality education models within the university system.

On the first day, Vice Chancellor Professor Dr. Muhammad Kamran delivered two insightful lectures. He drew comparisons between traditional teaching methods and outcome-based educational programs, emphasizing the importance of adopting purposeful and standards-aligned pedagogy in line with the guidelines of the Higher Education Commission (HEC) and global best practices.

In his second session, Dr. Kamran elaborated on modern trends in teaching and learning that focus on delivering clear, result-oriented, and sustainable education for students.

The third session featured Engineer Dr. Shahab Ahmed Niazi, Chairman of the Department of Electronics Engineering, who gave a detailed lecture on Bloom’s Taxonomy and its application in outcome-based education.

Professor Dr. Muhammad Asadullah Madani, Director of the Quality Enhancement Cell, stated that the workshop—organized under the direction of the Vice Chancellor—aims to familiarize all deans and department heads with modern teaching methodologies and trends at the outset of the academic session, ensuring high-quality instruction across the campus.