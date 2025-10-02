Workshop on leadership in healthcare held at LGH

- Advertisement -

LAHORE, Oct 02 (APP):A one-day international workshop titled “Leadership in Healthcare” was organized at Lahore General Hospital (LGH) on Thursday under the Faculty Development Program of Ameer-ud-Din Medical College (AMC) and the Postgraduate Medical Institute (PGMI).

The workshop was inaugurated by Principal AMC and PGMI, Prof. Dr. Farooq Afzal, who emphasized the importance of collaboration with medical experts from developed countries. He said such interactions leave a lasting impact on the training of young doctors and are vital for producing competent healthcare professionals. He highlighted the growing need for leadership skills in the health sector, stating that effective leaders enhance team performance as well as the overall efficiency of healthcare institutions.

The event featured expert sessions by both national and international professionals. Prof. Dr. Farooq Afzal spoke on leadership and system thinking in healthcare, while Prof. Dr. Sameer Qazi from CMH conducted a session on self-accountability and personal growth. International speakers Prof. Dr. Faisal Aziz and Prof. Dr. Arif Asif, based in the United States, joined via Zoom and shared insights on team leadership, modern leadership techniques, and global healthcare experiences.

Group discussions were also held to encourage leadership thinking and collaborative problem-solving among participants.

Organizers said the workshop was aimed at enhancing the professional capabilities of healthcare personnel so they could deliver quality medical care in line with the evolving demands of modern healthcare systems. They reaffirmed the institution’s commitment to promoting excellence in medical education and professional development.