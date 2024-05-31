Workshop on ‘Bio Safety and Bio Security’ held

SARGODHA, May 31 (APP):The University of Sargodha (UoS) organized a one-day workshop on ‘Bio Safety and Bio Security’

in coordination with the Research Innovation and Commercialization on Friday.

The Pakistan Biological Safety Association and Dental Solution Sargodha was the co-partner

of the event.

The purpose of the workshop was to create an awareness regarding protective measures for

public and environment from germs, ideology and practical aspects of bio safety and bio security

and care of laboratory, and other health sectors.

Vice Chancellor Professor Dr Qaisar Abbas participated as a chief guest.

He said that the workshop was a step towards professional skills and equipped with knowledge

for handling the biological data in a safer way.