Work on Dadocha Dam to be started from Nov 10

RAWALPINDI, Nov 09 (APP):Commissioner Rawalpindi Division Liaquat Ali Chatta said that construction work on Dadocha Dam will be started from November 10 on Friday terming it good news for people of Rawalpindi.

The Commissioner also visited and reviewed the dam site along with Station Commander Ahmed Nawaz, Brigadier(R) Ijaz Qamar Kiyani AG Office, X-En Small Dam Hamza, Assistant Commissioner Saddar Almas Sabih, AC Revenue Shams-ur-Rehman, and FWO Officials.

During the visit, he said the dam will provide a sufficient amount of water to cater the needs of the people of Rawalpindi approximately 35 million gallons every day.

He said that the Dadocha Dam will be completed within two years. After the completion, the people will get clean drinking water.

Chatta explained that building the dam is very important because the future of our water supply depends on it. The dam is being built 25 kilometres away from Rawalpindi, and for this, t over 16,194 Kanals of land has been acquired from Rawalpindi and Kallar Syedan.

The dam will be 123 feet high and 737 feet long, and it will collect water from an area of 129 square miles, he concluded.